Senator Markey Receives Major Endorsement from the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Massachusetts last weeknd announced its endorsement of Ed Markey for re-election to the United States Senate.

“Senator Ed Markey has been a supporter of public education for decades and has consistently fought for adequate funding – not because we asked him to, but because he knows that public education is the pathway to better communities,” said AFT Massachusetts President Beth Kontos. “He grew up in a household that valued education and the rights of workers. His record in support of labor and the rights of workers to organize is second to none.”

The AFT Massachusetts represents 23,000 educators throughout Massachusetts.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support of the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts,” said Senator Markey. “Our school employees and our educators are heroes. Their work is instrumental to ensuring that our children are prepared for the future. They deserve to have wages, health care, and other benefits that reflect just how vital their role is. While their usual tools of tablets and pencils have been replaced by tablets with pixels in the coronavirus pandemic, these educators’ skills and commitment remain integral to the health, well-being, and success of Massachusetts’s students. My father was a union leader, and I learned just how critical unions are to families, to our economy, and to our democracy. I will always fight for AFT Massachusetts, and I am proud that they will fight for me.”

Senator Markey is committed to fighting for the rights of union workers across the Commonwealth and nation. In October, he walked the picket line with SEIU 509 Fidelity House workers in Lawrence demanding better pay and working conditions. In February, he stood with UNITE HERE Local 26 airline catering workers for a rally at Logan Airport to call on LSG Sky Chefs to provide fair wages and affordable healthcare for its employees. Just two weeks ago, he stood alongside the Massachusetts Nursing Association and United Auto Workers Local 2322 as they called on the owners of Providence Behavioral Health Hospital to stop the closure of the Providence Behavioral Health Hospital Psychiatric Unit. Senator Markey has a 100 percent voter record in the Senate from the AFL-CIO.

The AFT Massachusetts union endorsement adds to Ed Markey’s other, major endorsements, including: the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice, the NRDC Action Fund, and Peace Action. Ed has earned a 100 percent labor voting record in the Senate from the AFL-CIO, and his campaign is endorsed by unions throughout the state including American Postal Workers Local #4553, UNITE HERE Local 26, AFSCME, SEIU 888, SEIU 32BJ, CWA 1400, AFA, and AFGE.

The AFT Massachusetts, a strong voice for collaborative education reform that is good for students and fair to educators, represents more than 23,000 public school employees, higher education faculty and staff, and public librarians.