City of Lynn COVID-19 Update

The Lynn Public Health Department has confirmed that as of today, the number of active, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is 1,041 with 2 new cases today. 2,442 Lynn residents have recovered and 95 have died. The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Lynn since March 21, 2020, including those who have died and recovered, is 3,578. Please visit the new City of Lynn COVID-19 Data Dashboard which is updated daily.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 17th, Lynn City Hall will offer Outdoor Services on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Johnson Street entrance of City Hall. Residents will be able to pay their Real Estate, Excise and Personal Property Tax bills as well as the Solid Waste Fee with the Collector’s office. Residents will also be able to submit applications for licenses and Birth /Marriage certificates with the City Clerk’s office. Checks or money orders are the preferred methods of payment. Cash payments will be accepted only if the exact amount is provided. Face coverings are required in order to receive service.

Lynn City Hall is scheduled to fully re-open to the public on Tuesday, July 7th, provided that the Commonwealth has successfully entered Phase Three of the Reopening Massachusetts plan.

If you are not able to make city related payments online or through Outdoor Express Services, residents may mail them or drop them off in the blue City Hall lock box at the Johnson Street entrance of City Hall. Both the lock box and U.S. postal mail will be checked regularly throughout the week by the appropriate department. Please do not deposit cash in the lock box. Residents are encouraged to conduct any City Hall business via phone, email or at www.lynnma.gov. If you do need to conduct business with City Hall, please call 781-598-4000 during City Hall hours: Monday-Thursday 8:30AM-4:00PM and Fridays 8:30AM-12:30PM.

We will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 through the City website (www.lynnma.gov), social media, and the Smart 911 emergency notification system (sign up at www.smart911.com).

Actualización de COVID-19 de la ciudad de Lynn del 16 de junio de 2020.

El Departamento de Salud Pública de Lynn ha confirmado que a partir de hoy, el número de casos activos, confirmados positivos de COVID-19 es 1,041 con 2 casos nuevos hoy. 2,442 residentes de Lynn se han recuperado y 95 se han muerto. El número total de casos positivos confirmados de COVID-19 en Lynn desde el 21 de marzo de 2020, incluyendo los que murieron y se recuperaron, es 3,578. Por favor, visite el nuevo registro de data de COVID-19 de la ciudad de Lynn que se actualiza diariamente.

Empezando el miércoles, 17 de junio, el Lynn City Hall ofrecerá servicios al aire libre, los miércoles y viernes de las 9AM-12PM en la entrada de Johnson Street de Lynn City Hall. Los residentes pueden pagar sus facturas de impuestos sobre bienes inmuebles, impuestos sobre ventas, y impuestos a las propiedades personales, así como la tarifa de residuos sólidos. Los residentes también podrán enviar las solicitudes de licencias, certificados de nacimiento / matrimonio con la oficina del Secretario de la Ciudad. El método preferido de pago son los cheques o giro postal. Solo se aceptará dinero en efectivo si se proporciona la cantidad exacta. Se deben usar cubiertas faciales al recibir servicio.

Está previsto que Lynn City Hall volverá a abrir por completo al público el martes 7 de julio, tanto que la Commonwealth haya ingresado con éxito a la Fase Tres del plan de Reapertura de Massachusetts.

Si no puede hacer pagos relacionados con la ciudad en línea o a través de los Servicios Express al aire libre, los residentes pueden enviarlos por correo o dejarlos en el buzón azul del City Hall en la entrada de Johnson Street. Tanto la caja de seguridad como el correo postal de los EE. UU. serán revisados regularmente durante la semana por el departamento correspondiente. No deposite efectivo en la caja de seguridad. Se alienta a los residentes a realizar cualquier negocio en el Lynn City Hall por teléfono, correo electrónico o en www.lynnma.gov. Si necesita hacer negocios con el City Hall, llame al 781-598-4000 durante el horario: de lunes a jueves de 8:30 a.m. a 4:00 p.m. y los viernes de 8:30 a.m. a 12:30 p.m.

Continuaremos brindando actualizaciones periódicas sobre COVID-19 a través del sitio web de la Ciudad (www.lynnma.gov), las redes sociales y el sistema de notificación de emergencia Smart 911 (regístrese en www.smart911.com).