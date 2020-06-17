North Shore Navigators Hope To Start Baseball Season on July 1

The mood is optimistic at North Shore Navigators’ offices at Lynn’s Fraser Field on Western Avenue where team President and General Manager Derek January expects the 2020 Futures Collegiate Baseball League season to get underway soon.

“We are anxiously awaiting final approval to start the season on July 1,” said January. “We hope to have an announcement accompanied with a schedule on Friday. We have worked hard along with the City of Lynn to institute a COVID-19 readiness plan and have the city’s approval to play games assuming Phase 3 kicks in as expected on June 29.”

January is very excited about the Navigators’ outstanding level of talent. “Our team is loaded with talent up and down the roster,” he said. “We think the fans will really enjoy the talent and brand of baseball we’ll play. We’re excited to get going.”

The Navigators will have one of college baseball’s most exciting players in Boston College outfielder Sal Frelick of Lexington, who is being projected as Major League Draft selection in 2021. Two of Frelick’s BC teammates, catcher Peter Burns and infielder Cody Morissette. Burns will share the catching with Dylan January of Swampcott and Franklin Pierce University.

Another Swampscott product on the Navs’ roster is Gavin Sullivan, a left-handed pitcher from Stetson University. Gavin is the son of former Winthrop High three-sport great Chucky Sullivan, who led the Vikings to a Super Bowl title and a state baseball title. Interestingly, Chucky went on to excel in his third sport, ice hockey, at Boston University. Gavin’s mother is Pamela Hubley Sullivan, a standout guard for Winthrop High’s 1983 Eastern Mass. championship girls basketball team (There was no state championship game played in that season).

In addition to Derek January serving as president and GM, some of the other members of the front office team include Executive Vice President Jeff January, Managing Partner Don January, Director of Sales Chris Holey, and Director of Media Relations Joshua Cummins. The Navigators’ field manager is Bob Macaluso, who will be assisted by coach Dan Hirsch and pitching coach PJ Browne.