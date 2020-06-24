Avery Named Boys Basketball Head Coach at Lynn Classical

Marvin Avery is the new boys head basketball coach at Lynn Classical High School.

Classical Athletic Director Bill Devin made the announcement Wednesday, returning a legendary, state championship-winning coach to the basketball

scene. Devin was elated to have Avery at the helm of the school’s basketball program.

“We went with a coach that has 15 years of head coaching experience,” said Devin. “Coach Avery has won a state championship. Importantly, he has many ties to the Lynn community. His teams are always gritty, they play relentless defense, and he uses all 12 of his guys on a varsity roster in a game, because he plays such an up-tempo style of basketball.

“But the main reason we want Coach Avery leading our program is because he brings a model of discipline, he stresses academics and being on time for school every day,” said Devin. “We’re elated that Marvin is available and he told us that he still has a lot of gas in the tank and he’s ready to lead the Rams.”

Avery began his first interview as the new coach by saying how grateful he was to Classical Principal Amy Dunn and Athletic Director Bill Devin for the opportunity to coach at the school and to start “my dream job.”

“I’m excited to get going and to be in Ram Country,” said Avery.

Avery led the Lynn Tech Tigers to the Division 3 state championship in 2002 and oversaw a stretch of excellence that included 10 consecutive Commonwealth Athletic Conference championships and four appearances in the Eastern Mass. finals.

Three of his Tech players, Antonio Anderson (Memphis), Corey Bingham (Toledo), and Tony Gallo (Coppin State) went on to play Division 1 college basketball, with Anderson ultimately playing for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

Avery has more than 240 victories in his illustrious coaching career.

One game that is already a “must-see” in Lynn will be the first meeting of Lynn Classical and Lynn English, who is coached by Antonio Anderson. That game will surely pack the gym.