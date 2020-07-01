Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Walker Named to Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University

More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester, including Susan Walker, a Public Health major from Lynn.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Coastal Carolina University offers baccalaureate degrees in 85 major fields of study. Among CCU’s 30 graduate-level programs are 26 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the doctorates in education and marine science: coastal and marine systems science. The most popular undergraduate majors are marine science, management, exercise and sport science, communication and psychology. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.

University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 Semester

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2020 semester.

Nelson Idahosa of Lynn for earning High Honors. Idahosa is majoring in Political Science.

Terrence Bowers of Lynn for earning Highest Honors. Bowers is majoring in Sport Studies.

Matthew Woodward of Lynn for earning Highest Honors. Woodward is majoring in Psychology.

Megan Dolan of Lynnfor earning Highest Honors. Dolan is majoring in Nutr:Nutrition&Wellness.

Emily Ramroop of Lynn for earning High Honors. Ramroop is majoring in Undeclared.

Ashley McCoy of Lynn for earning Highest Honors. McCoy is majoring in Envirn Conservation&Sustain.

Mia Serino of Lynn for earning High Honors. Serino is majoring in English/Journalism.

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Heather Cummings Receives Degree

Late this spring, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) celebrated the Class of 2020 with a socially distanced commencement season in place of its traditional 152nd Commencement exercises. Heather Cummings of Lynn, was awarded a master of science degree in aerospace engineering.

Since the Class of 2020 was unable to receive diplomas in person this year, they instead received personal commencement packages, mailed to their home, that that included their diplomas, commencement regalia, and other items to celebrate their successes, as well as a congratulatory video message from President Laurie Leshin. In total, WPI awarded 1,043 bachelor’s degrees, 674 master’s degrees, and 54 doctoral degrees.

WPI, a global leader in project-based learning, is a distinctive, top-tier technological university founded in 1865 on the principle that students learn most effectively by applying the theory learned in the classroom to the practice of solving real-world problems.

Local Students Earn Awards from Malden Catholic High School

Malden Catholic High School announced the winners of numerous distinguished achievements, athletic and extracurricular activity awards for the members of the Class of 2020.

The following Lynn residents achieved honors in a variety of categories:

Brendan Brown – The Christie Serino Extraordinary Achievement Award

Sean McDonough – Spanish National Honor Society, SFX Scholar, Eagle Scout and The Outstanding Team Spirit Award

Riley Roberson – Quiz Bowl Special Recognition Coordinator Award

Gavin Sadler – National Honor Society Vice President, Joseph McCormick Leadership Award, STEM Club Outstanding Achievement Award and Spanish National Honor Society

Luke Silvestri – Chess Team’s Unsung Hero Award

Jack Wolniewicz – Eagle Scout

Robert Wolniewicz – Eagle Scout

Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni.