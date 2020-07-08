North Shore Navigators’ Hold Home Opener

Special to the Journal

Players were excited during pre-game warmups as they prepared to play the Worcester Bravehearts. Home opener pitcher Todd Tringale of Saugus took the mound; earlier in his career Todd transitioned into a pitcher from being a catcher. He said, “Being a catcher gave me the insight of becoming a pitcher”. Director of Media Relations Joshua Kummins said, “This is the only league in New England playing baseball. This is great.

Lynn English High School MC-ROTC Honor Guard at Navigators Home Opener.

The Navigators organization is elated to have some local players on the roster playing for the team”. Although fans were not allowed to attend the game because of governmental restrictions in Massachusetts, players and coaches were eager to get the season underway.

If fans could attend, the place would be hopping with excitement. Singer Todd Angilly was very thrilled to be at Fraser Field to sing the National Anthem for the Navigators on opening day. As he said, “Fraser Field is a special place; it is a magnificent facility with a lot of history behind it. I am proud to be here. I am taking it all in.”

A moment of silence was announced to remember Bill Terlecky former Navigator Executive Manager for ten seasons. What is so important about this league is that it has many young players on team rosters. These players are the future of the sport and many could possibly be heading toward a professional career. They are putting in the time to refine their craft. The Navigators now have a solid product on the field for fans to enjoy and to watch some terrific baseball.