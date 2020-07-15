John Krol May Be Stepping Down As Chair of Republican City Comm.

Make no mistake about it: John Krol has done an outstanding job as the chair of the Lynn Republican City Committee (LRCC).

Krol has brought renewed energy to the 60-member committee and become one of the most visible and productive chairpersons on the entire North Shore. The membership has grown during his tenure.

Under his leadership, the annual LRCC Committee Summer Barbecue has become a “must-attend” event for Republican candidates locally and statewide. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito have attended LRCC events.

Lynn Republican City Committee Chair John Krol is pictured with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito at an event.

“I support Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. [Karyn] Polito 100 percent,” said Krol. “I think they’re doing a fantastic job.”

Former Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy, for whom Krol served as Chief of Staff in the latter stage of her mayoral administration, was a popular guest at all LRCC events.

“I recently chatted with Mayor Kennedy and she sounded great,” said Krol. “I miss working for her as chief of staff. I think she was a superb mayor. She’ll go down in history as one of Lynn’s finest mayors.”

Despite the efficient manner in which Krol has led the committee for the past four years and the avid support of the membership he has earned, the 41-year-old Lynn resident says he may be stepping down as chair.

“At our next meeting, we’ll be reorganizing – it’s something the committee does every four years,” related Krol. “I have not decided yet whether to seek re-election as chair. I don’t think anyone should stay in any particular office for too long. An organization is only as good as the new lifeblood. I think if someone else stepped up to the plate, I would certainly have no problems stepping aside.”

Krol said he has been in regular correspondence with Mass. Republican Party Chair Jim Lyons.

“We could not ask for a better chairman,” said Krol. “He’s always accessible. Anytime I call him, he picks up the phone. He’s out there writing letters to editors, building the party, fundraising, recruiting candidates to run for state and federal office – he’s doing exactly what a good chair of the Mass GOP should do.”

While the coronavirus has limited in-person meetings of the committee, Krol said the group has been keeping active on social media.

“We have been supporting our candidates in Congress by either phone-banking or setting up virtual meetings,” said Krol. “As for having a gathering for the candidates, everything is up in the air right now.”

Krol confirmed that the annual LRCC Picnic has been canceled and it will not be rescheduled.

“Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, we’re not going to be holding it this year,” said Krol. “We’ve held it nine years in a row and it’s usually in July and August.”

John Krol is a graduate of Lynn Tech and attended North Shore Community College. Prior to his service as LRCC chair, he served as vice chair for four years. He has been a member of the LRCC for 17 years. His brothers, Mike and Charlie, are also members of the committee.