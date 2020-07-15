Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Sanchez Named to The College of Saint Rose Spring 2020 Dean’s List

Congratulations to Emy Diaz Sanchez of Lynn for being named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at The College of Saint Rose!

Full-time undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 with no D, F, or Incomplete grade, are eligible for the Dean’s List.

The College of Saint Rose (www.strose.edu) is a dynamic, progressive college in the heart of New York’s capital city where teaching is the first priority. The Saint Rose experience empowers students to improve themselves and the world around them.

Perry Earns Master of Social Work from Springfield College

Kadeen Perry of Lynn has earned a Master of Social Work degree in Social Work from Springfield College for studies completed in 2020.

Springfield College saluted the Class of 2020 with an official Class of 2020 web page that included a special message from Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper.

On the Class of 2020 page, individuals can submit a message to the Class of 2020, Class of 2020 members can submit a short video highlighting their experiences at the college, viewers can take a look back at some events that welcomed the Class of 2020 to the campus, individuals can view recaps of the virtual senior week events, and viewers can find all the names of the Class of 2020 graduates.

Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.