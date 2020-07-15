Medina Named Sailor of Quarter

By MCSN Alec Kramer, USS Constitution Public Affairs

Lynn, Massachusetts native, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Joanna Medina, was awarded Sailor of the Quarter aboard USS Constitution, July 9.

Joanna Medina (left) was awarded Sailor of the Quarter abroad USS Constitution.

Sailor of the Quarter is awarded to a Sailor who exemplifies outstanding leadership and superior performance by going above and beyond their assigned job.“Forever grateful for the great opportunity I have been given,” said Medina.Medina has served in the Navy for six years and her previous duty station was USS Rushmore (LSD 47).Medina is a 2013 graduate of Lynn English High School.USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played acrucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from1797 to 1855.The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free toursand offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support theship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awarenessof the importance of a sustained naval presence.USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after Britishcannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.