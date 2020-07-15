Police Chief Michael Mageary to Retire Effective July 18

Special to Journal

Lynn Police Chief Michael Mageary announces his retirement from the department, effective Saturday, July 18, after 34 years of service, including 3 years as its leader. “Throughout his distinguished career, Chief Mageary has demonstrated the utmost professionalism and humility in serving the people of the city he loves,” said Mayor Thomas M. McGee. “Chief Mageary has worked to implement positive changes to the department’s policies and procedures and has been willing to speak with residents to understand their concerns about how police officers can best serve their needs. He has been an example of honorable service for all for this community to aspire to, and he will be truly missed. I have enjoyed working with Chief Mageary who has been a dependable and collaborative leader for the Lynn Police Department and the City of Lynn. I thank him for his service, and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”Chief Mageary took over in 2017 and inherited a difficult budget situation. Chief Mageary made several tough decisions to disband units and cut from others. He guided the department through this financially challenging time while avoiding layoffs. During his tenure he continually advocated for additional officers as the number of officers in the department dropped significantly. Working with Mayor McGee the department was able to hire its largest group of new officers in 25 years. Chief Mageary also made improvements in technology, including new cameras for the interior and exterior of the station.

Deputy Chief Edward Blake also announced his retirement earlier this year after 34 years of service, effective July 31st. Deputy Blake joined the department in 1986 and worked in the patrol division for twelve years. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1998 and Lieutenant in 2002. Deputy Blake was promoted again in 2008 and served as the Captain of Technical Services until he was appointed as Deputy Chief of Administration in 2017. Deputy ChiefBlake oversaw the Professional Standards, Administration, and Support ServicesDivisions.As allowed by Massachusetts Civil Service Law, an assessment center was recently conducted to fill that Deputy Chief position, the results of which will be finalized in the coming weeks.

As the senior ranking member of the department, Deputy Chief Leonard Desmarais, will be appointed by Mayor McGee as Acting Chief on a provisional basis per Civil Service regulations. Desmarais is a 32 year veteran of the department and has served as Acting Chief during a previous vacancy.

Once Chief Mageary steps down and Deputy Chief Desmarais assumes the position as Acting Chief, the process will commence to permanently fill the Police Chief position.