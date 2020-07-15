Wood Works: A Tradition of Business and Civic Excellence

Rick Wood became well known to the Lynn business community through his exceptional leadership as chair of the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce. He was a tremendous asset to the organization and helped mentor new business owners in the city.

Wood is also known citywide as a principal at Wood & Associates Insurance Agency where he and his brother, Tony, have been built a successful business that has operated in Lynn for a half century.

Rick Wood and Tony Wood have been principals in the Wood & Associates Insurance Agency for the past 30 years. Their sister, Stephanie McCallum, is the agency’s general manager.

“Business is good. We’re working hard,” said Wood. “We have people working remotely. A few of us have come back to the office. We like to try to grow every year, We’re happy with the state of the business, considering what’s going on [with the coronavirus]. We’re just getting through it and taking it a day at a time.”

A Proud Booster of Lynn

Richard Wood Sr. started in the insurance business in 1954 and founded the agency in 1972. The Wood children are carrying on the respect and love of Lynn that their father had for the city when he lived here.

“My dad grew up on Lily Street in the Highlands and graduated from Lynn English in 1942,” said Rick. “He had a deep love for Lynn and when I was a boy, he instilled that love for the city in me.”

Richard “Dick” Wood Sr. passed away in 2011. “He had a great life and I was blessed to have him,” said Rick. “I came into the business that he started and it’s been priceless because there are so many generational customers.”

Rick Wood graduated from Swampscott High in 1977. He attended Brewster Academy and majored in English at Merrimack College.

“I really think majoring in English is viable for so many businesses,” said Wood. “It’s a matter of communicating and I feel we at the agency are educators, teaching our clients about the policies. I feel my education has really helped me in this business.”

A Leader in the Community

Rick enjoyed his service as the chair of the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce (now the Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce). The Chamber of Commerce recognized his excellence with its Hall of Fame Award. The Daily Item honored Wood & Associates as its Business of the Year.

Rick said one of the best decisions he ever made was purchasing a home in the city of Lynn.

“When I got into the business in 1990, I bought a home in Lynn and I’ve been here ever since and I enjoy living where I work,” said Wood. “The city is definitely moving in the right direction and there are so many great things happening here. And being in the Chamber of Commerce was a great way to get involved and I do love the city.”

During the coronavirus health crisis, Rick has tried to visit his mother, Evelyn, as often as is allowable by social distancing guidelines.

“I haven’t been able to see her that much – I have an appointment next week,” said Rick. “I consider her as the agency co-founder. She and my dad accomplished it together. We did a Facebook salute to her for Mother’s Day. She’s a sweetheart and has a great sense of humor. She’s a blessing to the family.