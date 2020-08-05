Administration Launches #MaskUpMA Initiative

The Baker-Polito Administration last week launched #MaskUpMA, an effort to continue to remind residents to wear masks and face-coverings in public to stop the spread of COVID-19. The effort will underscore the importance of wearing masks across multiple channels including video testimonials on social media, a new PSA, and a website, Mass.Gov/MaskUp.

Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito helped launch #MaskUpMA with video testimonials where they urge residents to wear masks to protect themselves and others. Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster also joined the effort today, and in the coming weeks, additional local public figures will remind everyone in Massachusetts to “mask up.”

In addition, the Department of Public Health today also launched an updated public service announcement video. Residents can also visit Mass.Gov/MaskUp to learn more about wearing face-coverings, including best practices and multilingual resources. In May, Governor Baker issued an order requiring residents to wear face-coverings in public where social distancing is not possible. This applies to both indoor and outdoor spaces. Exceptions include children under the age of 2 and those unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.