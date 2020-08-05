Father Fernando José Vivas Ordained, Appointed to St. Joseph Parish, Lynn

On Saturday, Cardinal Seán O’Malley ordained a new priest to St. Joseph Parish in Lynn.

Father Fernando José Vivas, who has been serving his deacon internship at St. Joseph Parish, Lynn, joined four other new Archdiocese priests that were ordained during a Mass Saturday.

Vivas was ordained by Cardinal O’Malley Saturday and celebrated his first Mass at St. Joseph on Sunday.

Fr. Vivas celebrated his first Masses of Thanksgiving at St. Joseph on Aug. 2 in both English and Spanish.

Born in Managua, Nicaragua on Dec. 16, 1984, Fr. Vivas is a son of the late Luis Ramon Vivas Perez and Ana (Alvardo Sanchez) Perez. He is the youngest of five children.

Fr. Vivas grew up Nicaragua where he was a devout Catholic and attended church in his home parish of Maria Immaculada in Barrio Altagracia, Managua.

Fr. Vivas attended Colegio Madre del Divino Pastor in Altagracia, Managua. He studied Business Administration at Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Nicaragua-Reconti Universitario Carlos Fonseca Amador in Managua.

He then came to the US and studied at Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary in Brookline and has received two degrees from St. John Seminary, Brighton–one degree was a Bachelor of Philosophy in 2012 and later a Master of Divinity in 2019.

While studying to become a priest Fr. Vivas has been serving as a deacon at St. Joseph Parish, Lynn.

“During the many unexpected challenges this year has brought forth, we have been blessed by the steadfast commitment and presence of our priests in the life of the Church,” said Cardinal O’Malley. “We have seen their impact in the ministry to those suffering from COVID-19; in comforting their loved ones and healthcare professionals; and in providing access to the celebration of Mass and maintaining connection with parishioners and many others through the use of technology. Priests are called to holiness and to embrace the gift of service, particularly the celebration of the sacraments, in the name of Christ. Our newly ordained priests are embarking on a joyful journey accompanied in friendship by our Lord.”