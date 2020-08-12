Nahant Lifeguard Station Dedicated to Max Carbone

Last week, the lifeguard station at Nahant Beach was officially dedicated as the ‘Maximillian X. Carbone Lifeguard Station.’ Max, a 2017 Swampscott High School graduate and sophomore Biomedical Engineering student at Wentworth Institute of Technology, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2019.

Max was a lifeguard for four years at Nahant Beach, from 2015-2018. He is remembered by his fellow lifeguards as being kind, supportive and a true leader. He is credited for saving the life of a choking toddler while on duty.

“It is such an honor to recognize Max and the other lifeguards in this way,” said Jennifer Carbone, Max’s mother. “These lifeguards bear an incredible responsibility to keep the community safe while they enjoy this beautiful beach, and they do an excellent job.”

Working with the Carbone family, Senator Brendan Crighton and Representative Peter Capano advocated for language in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget to officially dedicate the lifeguard station on Nahant Beach in Max’s name. The language was included in the budget and was signed into law by Governor Charlie Baker last July.

The law also directed the Department of Conservation and Recreation to commission the installment of proper signage to recognize the dedication in Max’s name. Plans for the installation and a dedication ceremony on Max’s birthday in May were stalled by COVID-19. For public safety reasons, the Carbone family requested to forego the dedication ceremony and the signs were officially installed this week.