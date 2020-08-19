City Clerk Announces Early Voting Schedule for Sept. 1 Primary

Special To The Journal

Lynn City Clerk and Election Chief Janet Rowe has announced the early voting schedule for the Sept. 1 Primary.

Early voting can be done in person or by mail. In-person early voting at Lynn City Hall begins on Saturday, Aug. 22 and ends on Friday, Aug. 28. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday Aug. 22: 8 a.m. to 2 pm.

Sunday Aug. 23: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday Aug. 24: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday Aug. 25: 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday. Aug. 26: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday Aug. 27: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Registered voters have the option to request an early voting ballot through the mail. Voters may complete an Early Voting Application and mail it to:

Election Commission, Lynn City Hall, 3 City Hall Square, Room 203, Lynn, MA 01901.

EDITS

Save the U.S. Post Office

The unprecedented efforts to undermine the operations of the U.S. Postal Service by President Donald Trump and the Republicans are not even a thinly-veiled attempt to make sure that mail-in voting in the November election during this unprecedented pandemic will fail.

Trump’s suggestion that mail-in voting can easily be manipulated, or “rigged,” is absurd on its face. Five states, including Washington, Oregon, and Utah, have been conducting their elections for years by mailed-in ballots — and they have been doing so without a hitch or any hint of manipulation.

However, even if we take Trump at his word that he is trying to “reform” the Post Office, why did he wait to do so until more than halfway through his fourth year in office and appoint as the Postmaster General a millionaire hack campaign donor who has absolutely zero experience in the mail delivery industry?

The U.S. Postal Service from its inception has been a national treasure that other nations have tried to emulate. We hope that the Congress is able to come together to save our Postal Service, an institution that literally is a lifeline for millions of Americans and provides a tremendous service for the entire country.