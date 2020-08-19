Fares at Lynn Commuter Rail Station Lowered to Zone 1A Extended

The MBTA today announced that Zone 1A fares will be accepted at Lynn and Riverworks Commuter Rail Stations on a pilot basis through December 31. The extension of this pilot provides additional travel options for North Shore customers, eases crowding on nearby bus routes, and allows the MBTA to collect ridership data related to the effects of temporary fare changes on relieving crowding.

“We’re pleased to extend this reduced fare through the end of the year so that riders commuting between Lynn and Downtown Boston can continue to travel for the same price as a subway fare,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “This temporary zone change pilot aims to manage passenger volume and promote physical distancing on buses, and we continue to encourage our North Shore riders to consider this Commuter Rail option.”

Zone 1A fares were temporarily accepted at Lynn from May 22 to May 31 and again offered beginning July 1 in an effort to provide additional travel options for customers and so that MBTA staff could begin to gather ridership data related to temporary fare changes. The MBTA will continue to collect data throughout the extension of the temporary zone change pilot.

Customers heading inbound from Lynn or Riverworks to North Station and outbound from North Station to Lynn or Riverworks can purchase a Zone 1A ticket on mTicket, at a fare vending machine, onboard, or at a ticket window at North Station. Zone 1A monthly passes printed on CharlieTickets or CharlieCards or on mTicket will also be accepted. A one-way Zone 1A commuter rail fare is $2.40, which is the same as a CharlieCard subway fare. Bus Routes that stop at Lynn Station include Routes 426, 429, 435, 436, 441, 442, and 455.

Riders are reminded that face coverings are required while onboard MBTA service and within stations. Customers can visit mbta.com/RideSafer for more information. For more information, please visit mbta.com or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.