Lina Rehal, Local Author, Launches Latest Romance Book

Local author Lina Rehal has self-published her fifth contemporary romance, Someday is Here.

Photographer Blair Emerson reconnects with Jace Cooper, the handsome electrical engineer who left town fifteen years ago to sail around the world. Excited that he’s found Blair again through social media, Jace invites the beautiful ex-wife of a former business associate to visit him at his home in Fort Lauderdale. Reluctantly, she accepts. When things heat up between them, it becomes difficult for him to honor his promise of a no strings attached vacation.

Rehal is an active member of The Red Rock Rewriters, a weekly writing group that meets at the Swampscott Library and The Independent Author Network. Her books are available on Amazon.com in paperback and Kindle formats.

For information about other books by this author, visit www.linarehal.com or contact Lina Rehal at [email protected]