Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Cabrera Graduates from RIT

Jonathan Cabrera of Lynn graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in applied arts and sciences. Some 4,000 degrees were conferred in the 2019-2020 academic year at all of RIT’s campuses. A virtual celebration was held May 8 at rit.edu/classof2020.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo.

Emerson College Announces 2020 Graduates

On Sunday, May 10, Emerson College awarded 959 undergraduate degrees for the Class of 2020. The College is committed to holding a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 in person when it is safe to do so, at a to be determined date.

The College launched an Emerson 2020 Celebration website to honor graduates’ achievements with more than 800 submissions from students, families, alumni, faculty, and staff, which includes photos, videos, audio submissions, and text. The website strives to reflect the many facets of the Class of 2020 and the wider Emerson community – its creativity, daring, thoughtfulness, irreverence, and humor.

Video submissions include well wishes from well-known alumni and celebrities in the entertainment industry, including actors Jennifer Coolidge, Henry Winkler, comedians Jay Leno, Bill Burr, and Steven Wright, screenwriter Adele Lim, actress Chrystee Pharris, and producer Kevin Bright, among others.

Dakota Deluca of Lynn recieved a BA degree in Writing, Lit and Publishing.

Cormier Named to Dean’s List at Quinnipiac University

The following Lynn student was named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester at Quinnipiac University:

Hadassah Cormier

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Jolaoso Named to Spring Dean’s List at American International College

Ahmed Jolaoso, of Lynn, has been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at American International College (AIC). Dean’s List students are are full time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA. The College commends the extrordinary achievement and commitment of this scholar’s accomplishment during an unprecedented time.

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.

Bucklin Named Dean College May 2020 Graduating Honors Scholar

Emily Bucklin of Lynn has been named a May 2020 graduating Honors Scholar at Dean College.

Dean College is proud to recognize the May 2020 graduating Honors Scholars. This recognition, developed by the College in 2010, is designed to acknowledge those students who have been active in the Honors Program during their entire time at Dean. These students have taken honors courses throughout their degree program and excelled in them. They have participated in honors program activities and have earned outstanding grades overall. These students have challenged themselves academically by enrolling in the most rigorous courses on campus. Congratulations to this year’s recipients!

Mieses Named to Dean’s List at Bates College

Abraham Mieses of Lynn was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April 2020. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher.

Mieses, the child of Jose O. Mieses and Rosario E. Fresco of Lynn, Mass., is a 2019 graduate of St. John’s Preparatory School.

Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates is internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world.

Saint Anselm College Announces Dean’s List

Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year of Lynn students. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.3 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. A total of 879 students representing 26 states and 6 countries received this honor.

Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that the following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, New Hampshire.

Hannah R. Bates,

2023, Biology

Jackson P. Heath,

2021, Politics

Meaghan L. Hennessey,

2023, Politics

Adelina M. Katzounos,

2020, Nursing

Olivia S. Shkliew,

2020, Biology

UMF Announces Dean’s List for Spring Semester

The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce that Katryn Barr of Lynn has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region, UMF is nationally recognized for its academic excellence, affordability and graduates’ positive career outcomes.

UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are awarded high academic achievement.

Union College Announces 2020 Dean’s List

Union College has announced its Dean’s List for the 2019-2020 academic year. Students with at least a 3.50 grade point average for the entire academic year were honored with the academic achievement.

Josue Blas, of Lynn; Blas is a member of the Class of 2022 majoring in Biology.

Jennifer Duran, of Lynn; Duran is a member of the Class of 2020 majoring in Economics.

Corinne Jean-Gilles, of Lynn; Jean-Gilles is a member of the Class of 2020 majoring in Political Science.

Union College, founded in 1795 as the first college chartered by the New York State Board of Regents, offers programs in the liberal arts and engineering to 2,100 undergraduates of high academic promise and strong personal motivation. Union, with its long history of blending disciplines, is a leader in educating students to be engaged, innovative and ethical contributors to an increasingly diverse, global and technologically complex society.

URI Students Named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. The students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

The following students from your area were named to the Dean’s List:

Celina Chau of Lynn

Olivia Langlois of Lynn

Matthew Meigs of Lynn

Gabrielle Soares of Lynn

The University of Rhode Island’s pioneering research extends the University’s influence well beyond its coastal borders, while its unique interdisciplinary courses provide its 16,852 undergraduate and graduate students with global opportunities in an intimate environment. In May 2020, more than 3,500 undergraduate and about 700 graduate degrees were awarded. The University now has more than 120,000 alumni worldwide.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute Announces Spring 2020 Dean’s List

The following local residents were among 1,749 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2020 semester.

Grace Gately of Lynn is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in industrial engineering.

Kyle Lopez of Lynn is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in robotics engineering.

The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

“WPI’s academic programs are rigorous and require a level of independence beyond what is required in traditional courses. WPI students work on open-ended problems for communities around the world. The problems are important and the impact is real” said dean of undergraduate studies Arthur C. Heinricher. “Some of this nation’s best and brightest students come to WPI to study engineering and science and business and the humanities. Those named to the Dean’s List have excelled in all of their work, and we are exceptionally proud of these outstanding students.”