RMV to Offer Designated Service Hours for Customers 75 or Older

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that it will begin offering dedicated service hours for customers who are 75 years of age or older and are required to renew their Massachusetts driver’s license in person.

The new designated service hours will be by appointment only and will be offered on Wednesdays through the month of September at select service center locations The services will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Watertown Service Center with additional locations in Danvers, Leominster, New Bedford, and South Yarmouth to follow beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The RMV is offering this new customer service option to facilitate proper “social-distancing” protocols to keep customers and staff safe and healthy.

Throughout September, certain service centers will dedicate Wednesdays (hours vary by location) to customers 75 years of age or older whose driver’s license or ID card expires in September, including customers whose licenses/IDs were extended until September (March, April, and May expirations).

The following service centers will exclusively serve these customers who make renewal appointments:

•Danvers Service Center (starting Sept. 9)

•Leominster Service Center (starting Sept. 9)

•New Bedford Service Center (starting Sept. 9)

•South Yarmouth Service Center (starting Sept. 9)

•Watertown Service Center (starting Sept. 2)

Below are the options for seniors to renew by appointment:

•If you are a AAA member, you may make a reservation now to renew your driver’s license/ID at a AAA location. Visit aaa.com/appointments to schedule your visit.

•If you are not a AAA member, visit Mass.Gov/RMV to make a reservation to renew at an RMV Service Center. Select the Seniors License Renewal option on the Make/Cancel a Reservation transaction.

•Email the RMV for assistance to renew at [email protected] email address.

•Call the RMV at 857-368-8005.

License and ID renewal appointments are also available at our other open RMV Service Centers that offer general appointments to the public. Select Renew My Driver’s License or Mass ID option on the Make/Cancel a Reservation at Mass.Gov/RMV to view availability and make a reservation at one of these locations.

The RMV is introducing this service channel alternative in light of the COVID-19 public health emergency to encourage ‘social-distancing’ in its Service Centers and prioritize other essential in-person needs by appointment-only. All RMV customers are encouraged to visit www.Mass.Gov/RMVto complete one of over 40 other transactions available online, by mail, or by phone.