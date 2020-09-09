Element Care PACE Celebrates National PACE Month in September

Element Care’s Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) is celebrating National PACE Month in September. This provides an opportunity to raise awareness and acknowledge the difference that PACE makes in the lives of older adults, their families and their communities. The PACE model of care helps nursing home-eligible individuals remain safe in their home and community for as long as possible. This mission has been successful in keeping more than 95 percent of its enrollees in the community and out of nursing homes. The theme of this year’s National PACE Month is “Your Care, Your Community, You’re Home.” It echoes the success PACE organizations have had in keeping participants safe during the pandemic.

“Caring for older adults with multiple chronic conditions who are self-quarantining at home during the pandemic can be quite challenging,” said Bob Wakefield, Jr, CEO at Element Care. “The PACE model of care with its built-in flexibility has enabled Element Care to quickly pivot from caring for participants in our PACE Wellness Centers several times a week – to creating a home-centric and telehealth-enabled model of care where nurses, home care workers, behavioral health clinicians, activity specialists and other care team professionals pro-actively support participants in their homes.”

During the pandemic, Element Care has provided comprehensive medical and social services to participants’ homes including:

• Over 5,000 deliveries of medicines, supplements and supplies

• Over 16,000 telehealth and outreach visits

• Over 23,000 clinical and care visits

• Over 27,000 meals on wheels delivered

• Over 100,000 total home visits

“Over these last few months, we’ve learned to develop new care strategies and skills, and utilized new technologies that will help us support the vulnerable population that we serve in new and better ways during COVID-19, the flu season and for years to come. That’s one of the valuable outcomes from the pandemic and something worth recognizing during National PACE Month this year,” added Wakefield.

Element Care, founded in 1995, is a non-profit, healthcare organization with a simple mission: to provide the support and services necessary to allow people to remain safe and comfortable in their homes and communities. Element Care provides complete health care to eligible people through PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) throughout the Massachusetts North Shore, the Merrimack Valley and the northeast region of Middlesex County. For more information, please call 877-803-5564, or visit www.elementcare.org.