NSCC News & Notes

Michael Leonard Named NSCC Dean of CTE and Business

Michael Leonard, of Nottingham, NH, was recently named dean of career and technical education (CTE) and business at North Shore Community College (NSCC) in Danvers, MA. In his new position, he will oversee programs in NSCC’s Agriculture and Food Service Pathways, Business and Administration Pathways, and Personal Service Careers Pathways.

“I am extremely passionate about career and technical education and ensuring pathways support a region’s economy,” said Leonard. “This is accomplished by providing students with the most relevant, innovative, and impactful industry knowledge. I’m excited to become a part of NSCC and continuing their commitment to academic and professional excellence in the preparation of all students to achieve their career goals.”

Prior to joining NSCC, Leonard served as the department chair of Agricultural Studies at Northwest State Community College. He has also served as program manager of Hocking College’s Agroecology Program; director of Veterans Services at St. Bonaventure University, and as the academic program manager at Frederick Community College.

Leonard is a member of the American Society of Agronomy, the Association of Career and Technical Education, the National Association of Agricultural Educators, the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture and the Chair Academy.

A retired career military officer, Leonard holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri, and master’s degrees from both Mississippi State University and from North Carolina State University.

NSCC Trustees Launch Search for College’s Next President

Community Member Needed to Serve on Search Committee

The North Shore Community College Board of Trustees is beginning the search for the college’s fifth permanent president. The Trustees have secured the services of presidential search firm R.H. Perry and are accepting expressions of interest for search committee members, one of which will be a community member from the college’s service area on the North Shore.

“As we launch our presidential search, we’re looking forward to incorporating voices from our community,” said Dr. J.D. LaRock, Chair of the NSCC Board of Trustees. “North Shore has always been deeply in touch with the priorities of our region’s employers, residents, and taxpayers. Including a community representative on the presidential search committee will help ensure that these priorities will be reflected in the choice of our next leader.”

The next president will follow Interim President Dr. Nate Bryant, who was selected to serve a one-year term upon the retirement of Dr. Patricia A. Gentile, the college’s fourth president.

The search is expected to identify a final candidate by the late spring of 2021. The search committee will review and evaluate all qualified applications, select candidates for interview, conduct candidate interviews, and recommend to the Board of Trustees between 3 and 5 finalists, from which the next president will be chosen, subject to Massachusetts Board of Higher Education approval.

It is expected that the bulk of the search committee’s work will take place in early 2021, between January and the first week of March. At a minimum, search committee members will be required to attend two meetings lasting about three hours each, spend several days reviewing and evaluating candidate materials, and devote approximately 8-12 hours to interviewing candidates.

The Massachusetts Department of Higher Education has guidelines that govern presidential search processes, including rules regarding the size and composition of presidential search committees. NSCC’s search committee will be comprised of 13 people, including 3 faculty members, 2 professional staff members, 1 support staff member, a student, an administrator, one community member, one representative of the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education, and three NSCC Trustees.

Community members interested in being selected to serve should email Dr. LaRock [email protected], cc’ing [email protected] by Friday, September 18th. The Board hopes to approve the search committee at its Tuesday, September 22 meeting.