Tee Time At Tedesco: St.Mary’s High School Golf Team Will Play Its Home Matches at Marblehead Country Club

When head coach Jay Fiste and the St. Mary’s High School golf team begin defense of their state championship, the Spartans will do so at a new home course.

The Spartans, who have three consecutive state championships, will be playing their home golf matches at the Tedesco Country Club in Marblehead.

St. Mary’s usually plays its home matches at Gannon Municipal Golf Course in Lynn.

“Because Lynn is a COVID-19 high-risk (red) community, we’re not able to play any games in the city,” explained Director of Athletics Jeff Newhall. “We have an agreement with the Catholic Central League that we would not host any events in the City of Lynn until we became a yellow or green city.”

The Spartans’ primary home course will be Tedesco but there will be other CCL matches played at Beverly Golf and Tennis and Hillview in North Reading.

St. Mary’s has one of the state’s most successful golf programs, winning five state titles overall, including in the 2006 season when Newhall was the head golf coach. Newhall also has three state titles as the girls basketball coach, most recently last March.

Fiste has guided the Spartans to state titles in 2017, 2018, and 2019. One of the standouts during that run was Christian Emmerich, who is now playing collegiate golf at Holy Cross in Worcester. Emmerich won a state individual title in 2018.

Returning players for the defending state champion Spartans in the 2020 season are emerging junior star Aidan Emmerich, who finished tied for seventh place in the state individual tournament, senior Luke Smith, who also tied for seventh in the state individual tournament, senior Peter Pagliuca, and Sean Mathers.

“Our golf program has had some elite golfers and very good success for the past 15-16 years,” said Newhall.

Newhall credited St. Mary’s alumnus Kevin Maguire for being instrumental in securing Tedesco Country Club for the Spartans’ home matches. Mr. Maguire’s son, Owen, was a member of the 2018 state championship golf team. His other son, Jack, was a captain of the St. Mary’s football and lacrosse teams, graduating in 2019. A daughter, Riley, is currently a student at St. Mary’s High School.

Newhall noted that Tedesco General Manager Mike McGillicuddy and Head Professional Jake Leech were very cooperative in scheduling the matches on the specific dates that St. Mary’s had requested.

St. Mary’s will host matches versus new CCL member Bishop Feehan, Austin Prep, Archbishop Williams and Bishop Fenwick at Tedesco.

“In a season where we’re not able to play at our home course (Gannon) and in a situation where the students haven’t participated in athletics since the winter, I think this is a great opportunity for our athletes to play one of the elite courses in New England,” said Newhall.