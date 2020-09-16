Keolis Commuter Services Donates Facemasks to Lynn

Special To the Journal

Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis), the MBTA’s operating partner for Commuter Rail, announced today a donation of 30,000 facemasks to the cities of Lynn, Chelsea, Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, and Revere, all severely impacted by COVID-19 and listed as “red” in the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s community-level reporting map. Each city received 5,000 pieces of this critical personal protective equipment.

Pictured outside Lynn City Hall are (from left) Mayor Thomas McGee, Keolis Director of Customer Service Linda Dillon, Lynn Fire and Rescue Captain Richard Downey, Lynn Public Health Director Michelle Desmarais, and State Sen. Brendan Crighton.

Masks in many of these high-risk communities will be distributed directly to residents with the assistance of the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Enforcement and Intervention Team (CEIT). CEIT members act as multi-lingual field team who work directly with residents and local officials to help stop the spread of the virus.

Keolis donated 10,000 facemasks to the City of Lynn. Mayor Thomas McGee expressed his gratitude to Keolis officials.

“I would like to thank Keolis for their generous donation of 5,000 masks to the residents of Lynn,” said Mayor McGee. “It is important that everyone continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This donation will continue to allow the City to share masks with our residents to keep themselves and their neighbors safe.”

“The City of Chelsea is grateful for Keolis’s continued support of its residents through this donation of another 5,000 masks. Face-coverings are one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of COVID-19. I look forward to distributing these masks as part of our ongoing efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus,” said Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino.

“The generous donation of these 5,000 masks from Keolis will allow the City to provide extra masks to our most vulnerable population, our senior citizens. The pandemic is far from over and adding these masks to our current supply will help us allow our resources to be spread further. I’m grateful to Keolis for their unsolicited donation in a time of need,” said Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

Keolis, an international public transport and mobility operator with operations in 16 countries and its North American headquarters in Boston, secured a strong inventory of facemasks for its employees by utilizing its global supply chain network. Keolis previously donated to 30,000 facemasks to the cities of Boston, Brockton, Lawrence, Lynn and Chelsea. Since June, Keolis has donated 60,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to area communities.

“The City of Framingham greatly appreciates the Keolis Commuter Services’ face-covering donation,” said Framingham Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer. “Right now, we need everyone’s help to curb the spread of COVID-19. Through Keolis’ generosity, Framingham will be able to ensure that even more people have access to face coverings, which can ultimately protect their loved ones.”

“Once again, the City of Lawrence and its residents are thankful for the donation of 5,000 facemasks. It is truly because of partners like Keolis Boston that we are able to deliver the level service we are currently providing to our community,” said Lawrence Health and Human Service Director Martha Velez.

“Massachusetts has benefited from strong leadership during the COVID-19 emergency and has a promising plan to help these communities continue to slow the spread of the virus,” said David Scorey, CEO of Keolis Commuter Services. “Today, we’re doubling down on our commitment to communities served by Commuter Rail and donating another 30,000 facemasks to help residents.”

