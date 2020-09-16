NSCC News and Notes

NSCC Offering Noncredit ESL Courses

North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering noncredit ESL courses beginning the week of September 14th. and running through Dec. 19th. Day, night, and some weekend classes are available. All classes are instructor-led remote and cost $229. Seats are available in all classes. Call 978-236-1200 for more information.

Eligible businesses may apply for MA Workforce Training Fund General Program Grant funding and waive the dollar-for-dollar match for ESL training for their employees. Contact Helene VanDernoot at [email protected] or Elaine Champagne at [email protected] for additional information.

NSCC Workshop on Preparing for New Work Policies After the Pandemic

Do you have a plan on how to prepare your workplace and train your employees on safe practices upon returning to work after the pandemic?

North Shore Community College’s Corporate Training Solutions will host Preparing for New Work Policies after the Pandemic, a live remote workshop that will be held virtually, via Zoom, on Wednesday, September 23, 8-10 a.m. Cost is $49 per workshop.

The workshop will include a discussion on how to assess business operations, bring employees back to work, and ensure a safe workplace. Even if these steps are further in the future for some employers than others, the time to begin thinking about these issues is now, because with these next steps comes a whole new set of labor and employment challenges.

Participants will learn:

Guidelines for ensuring a safe workplace

Policies and best practices

Paid sick leave for Covid-19

Worker’s comp regarding remote work and Covid-19 in the workplace

How to deal with employee anxiety on returning to work

How to respect employees who are in a high-risk category

We will all leave with guidelines and compassionate communication tips for employees

Our featured speaker is Deirdre Higgins, who brings over 20 years of experience as a Human Resources executive, with expertise including recruiting, training, performance management, career development, diversity program development, employee relations, benefits, compensation, payroll, safety, leadership development and compliance issues. Deirdre has a BA in Education from Wheelock College and a MBA from Cambridge College.

Register by September 18 by calling 978-236-1200 or email: [email protected]