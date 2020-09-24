State Treasurer Goldberg Receives Jesse M. Unruh Award

The National Association of State Treasurers (NAST) announced that Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg was honored with the Jesse M. Unruh Award.

Utah Treasurer David Damschen made the presentation to Treasurer Goldberg.

The Jesse M. Unruh Award is named for a founding member of NAST and former California State Treasurer. This distinguished award recognizes a current Treasurer’s commitment to the association, the profession, and his or her state.

“Treasurer Goldberg truly epitomizes outstanding service to the association and the profession,” said Utah Treasurer David Damschen, “Her tireless work as the NAST President during these unprecedented times has steadied our course, as she provided truly extraordinary and timely leadership.”

Goldberg is currently serving as President of NAST. Throughout her year-long term she has successfully led the association’s efforts to support sound fiscal policies and programs throughout the country. She has advocated for increased federal aid for states and localities hurt by the pandemic, legislation to rebuild our country’s infrastructure, increase access to financial literacy programs, enhance returning unclaimed property to its rightful owners, and grow affordable retirement and ABLE savings accounts.

“We are grateful for Treasurer Goldberg’s leadership,” said NAST Executive Director Shaun Snyder, “While COVID-19 was certainly not contemplated when she was elected NAST President, she quickly pivoted and led us through very difficult times. As a result of her skillful stewardship, we have been able to provide meaningful virtual learning and networking opportunities for our members and have maintained and increased strong advocacy efforts, helping to shape legislation and regulations impacting public finance and the Treasurers’ constituents across the country.”

Treasurer Goldberg’s extensive business and fiscal management experience provided her with a strong foundation to effectively carry out NAST’s top priorities.

After being elected State Treasurer in 2014, Treasurer Goldberg was reelected in 2018. She is known for her deep commitment to the advancement of policies that break down barriers and create economic opportunities for everyone.