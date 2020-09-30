Family & Children’s Service to Broadcast Virtual Family Fun Day

Special to the Journal

For the past 13 years Family & Children’s Service has hosted Family Fun Day on Lynn Commons. The event, attended by over 500 adults and children, is usually the last hoorah of summer and marks the unofficial beginning of the school year. There are usually bouncy houses set up, face painting, sack races, and free ice cream for the kids. While the kids are soaking up the last bits of summer, the adults would visit booths and tables to find out about the community services available to families.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is going virtual and the staff at Family & Children’s are busy in production of a one-hour info-tainment special. This year, viewers can tune in to interactive performances in English and Spanish from Curious Creatures and Bruce the Clown, as well as a music and a craft demonstration. Production of the videotaped segments is currently underway in preparation for the Thursday, October 8th one-hour special which will air on Facebook, YouTube, and Lynn Community Television. Also, sprinkled throughout the broadcast will be the chance for viewers to win 3 prize raffles. The event is generously sponsored by Eastern Bank and local businesses.

“Family Fun Day has been a great in-person event on Lynn Commons for the past 13 years and we just couldn’t bear to cancel it because of COVID-19. Now more than ever, families need to know about the services, agencies, and support that exist to help them not only survive, but thrive. The show must go on.” says Interim Executive Director, Ruben Montano-Lopez.

Families are encouraged to pre-register online at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/G553P5T to receive a sports backpack filled with school supplies, information about community services, and fun materials to participate in the interactive program. For more information, contact Family & Children’s Service Program Manager, Mariana Marquez at [email protected]

Virtual Family Fun Day Thursday, October 8, 2020, 6-7 PM on Facebook, YouTube, and Lynn Community Television. Register online at at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/G553P5T

About Family & Children’s Service: Family & Children’s Service is a community-based nonprofit organization that supports underserved and socially vulnerable populations to build stable, productive, and healthy lives. We strengthen the life skills of families, children, and individuals of all ages through a range of programs offered directly or in collaboration with other organizations in our community.