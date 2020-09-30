Lynn English Student-Athlete Selected as Positive Coaching Alliance Triple-Impact Competitor Scholarship Finalist

Ghay Soe, a cross country and track athlete at Lynn English High School has been selected by Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) as a Finalist for its Triple-Impact Competitor® Scholarship program. Soe was selected by PCA in recognition of his work ethic, his commitment to his teams, and his positivity in the face of adversity.

PCA is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping do sports right so that young people build the character, leadership, grit, resilience, and compassion they need to thrive today.

PCA’s Triple-Impact Competitor® Scholarship program recognizes high school seniors who do sports right, making themselves, their teammates, and the game better. Believing in the principle that “what gets rewarded gets repeated,” PCA honors this group of young people, and shares their experiences in their communities and throughout New England. On October 5th, the Finalists will join a special Zoom meeting to connect and share experiences with one another and with members of the Board of PCA. Later this fall, PCA will select four scholarship winners.

Beth O’Neill Maloney, the Regional Director of PCA in New England, who reviewed Soe’s application, read his references, and interviewed him, says “I really appreciated the opportunity to get to know more about Ghay, he is a thoughtful young person who, in becoming an athlete, learned so much that has helped him in his journey from a refugee camp in Thailand to Lynn English.”

“Ghay shared with me that becoming an athlete gave him the opportunity to connect with others, to appreciate nature, and to learn that he can do whatever he sets his mind to do. Hard-working and determined, Ghay is focused on staying positive for his teammates while they navigate another season with no sports in Lynn this fall,” says Maloney.

“Ghay has drawn important life lessons from sports, and exemplifies what it means to be a Triple-Impact Competitor,” adds Maloney.

Current high school juniors can apply for a Triple-Impact Competitor Scholarship between January 1 and May 31, 2021. Applications and more information can be found at www.positivecoach.org/our-awards/triple-impact-competitor-scholarships/.

