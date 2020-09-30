New Veteran Bonus Available for Those Supporting COVID-19 Crisis Operations

The Office of the State Treasurer, Veterans’ Bonus Division has launched a new $500 Bonus for Massachusetts National Guard members that were activated to support operations responding to the COVID-19 crisis. Gov. Charlie Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard in March to increase the supply chain resources available to the Commonwealth and its residents. National Guard members put their own health at risk to address a statewide emergency and this well-deserved bonus will hopefully ease any financial burdens that these members face.

By visiting VetsBonusMA.com service members and Veterans can check their eligibility, apply for bonuses, and upload their required supporting documents from wherever they are. The new COVID-19 bonus application is available here and it takes approximately 10 days for the check to be mailed after a Veteran is approved for a bonus.

“Massachusetts veterans and service members always put our safety ahead of their own and we wanted to find a way to thank them for their bravery,” said State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, “These bonuses will provide additional support to the National Guard members who have courageously stepped up to assist the state in response to COVID-19.”

“This new bonus will provide financial relief for Veterans throughout Massachusetts and we are excited to get the word out as fast as possible,” said Steve Croteau, manager of the Veterans’ Bonus Division.

“I am so very thankful for our Massachusetts National Guard service members who were called up to the front lines of the battle on COVID-19. Now, more than ever, we need to support those who are there for us in our times of need. These bonuses will put money, directly, into the pockets of our Massachusetts veterans and active service members,” said State Sen. Walter F. Timilty, of Milton. “I’m proud to have sponsored this amendment in the Massachusetts State Senate, authorizing this COVID-19 spending in anticipation of federal reimbursement.”

“The Massachusetts National Guard, always exemplifying their ‘Nation’s First’ motto, were some of the first workers on the front lines of this pandemic – stepping away from family, friends, and their livelihood to serve their community against a deadly and dangerous virus when even less was known about it,” said State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, House Chair of the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs. “They provided critical support to many in our eldercare facilities and Veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers Home. I am thankful for the great work of our Treasurer to support them and their families.”

The Veterans’ Bonus Division distributes bonuses for eligible active duty, discharged, and deceased Massachusetts veterans who served during various conflicts. The State Treasurers Office has administered the state bonus program since the World War I bonus in 1919 was awarded to Massachusetts individuals who served in the armed forces during that period. To learn more about the Veterans’ Bonus Division, visit VetsBonusMA.com.