The Kowloon Restaurant and Car Hop Announces ‘Countryfest: Local Women of Country Music’

The Kowloon Restaurant, owned and operated by the Wong family, announces CountryFest, Local Women of Country Music an outdoor country music concert, featuring Whisky-6, Ayla Brown & Rob Bellamy, Martin & Kelly and Carly Tefft.

The event, slated for Saturday, October 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Kowloon Restaurant and Car Hop, 948 Broadway, Route 1 North, Saugus, is socially distanced. Ticket prices are $50 per table spot for groups of up to four guests and $75 per car for one to six guests. To reserve, please call (781) 233-0077.

Octoberfest Lineup

Whiskey-6 is a trendy country-rock band from New England. Samantha-Rae, hailed as a sultry country singer, leads the group with hits including, “She’s With Me.”

Also performing are Ayla Brown, American recording artist (from Wrentham, Massachusetts, American Idol contestant and morning host on 102.5FM Country music station Boston) and Rob Bellamy (from Providence, Rhode Island). Their original song, “You Got Me,” has critics applauding the duo who keeps producing hit after hit.

Joining the line-up are Martin & Kelly (Jilly Martin and Ryan Brooks Kelly) hailed by music critics as “Standouts in today’s crossover country music scene.” The duo’s songs bridge the boundary between traditional and new country with such hits such as, “Ride The Ride.”

Also performing is Carly Tefft, a native of Cape Cod. Her popular hit single “Better Off At A Bar,” along with her latest release, “Traded,” has this country crossover nicknamed, “The red headed rock and roller.” She has opened for major country acts such as Justin Moore, Chase Rice, Jimmie Allen and Devin Dawson.

Kowloon Restaurant & Car Hop

A full Kowloon menu, featuring Pu pu platters, Saugus Wings, sushi, egg rolls, Seafood Fantasy to Kowloon Steak, along with soft drinks and signature Scorpion bowls, Mai Tais, beer, wine and cocktails, will be available for sale at the outdoor dining, drive-in, turf and car-hop venue.

To reserve, please call (781) 233-0077 or go to the Kowloon’s website at, www.kowloonrestaurant.com

The Kowloon Drive-In, in conjunction with Xfinity, continues their movie nights on the giant 22 feet high by 40 feet wide movie screen. Stay tuned for October movie titles to be announced.

The Kowloon Restaurant

Celebrating 70 Years In Business

The Kowloon Restaurant, Car Hop & Drive-In

948 Broadway, Route 1 North, Saugus

Open daily 11: 30 A.M to 11:00 P.M., seven days per week. (781) 233-0077.

www.kowloonrestaurant.com