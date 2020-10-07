Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Local Students Graduate Stonehill College

Members of the Class of 2020 joined together for a virtual Commencement ceremony this past August, including:

Oury Bah of Lynn

Paige Barnard of Lynn

Samir Usuman of Lynn

Initially scheduled for Sunday, May 17 with a traditional in-person format but knocked off course by COVID-19, Stonehill’s 69th Commencement finally took place on Saturday, August 8 making history as the College’s first virtual Commencement and the first ever held in August. Another big change this year was the presentation of candidates for master’s degrees.

Live-streamed from Stonehill’s McCarthy Auditorium in the Thomas and Donna May School of Arts & Sciences building the ceremony addressed 630 undergraduates, 13 graduates, their families, and a wider audience of Stonehill faculty, staff, alumni, and friends.

In prerecorded remarks, Commencement speaker New England Patriots star Matthew Slater drew on his career as a three-time Super Bowl Champion to hail the Class of 2020 for their ability to endure, persevere and thrive in the face of adversity.

Stonehill is a Catholic college located near Boston on a beautiful 384-acre campus in Easton, Massachusetts. With a student-faculty ratio of 12:1, the College engages over 2,500 students in 80+ rigorous academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, and pre-professional fields. The Stonehill community helps students to develop the knowledge, skills, and character to meet their professional goals and to live lives of purpose and integrity.

Hofstra University Welcome Resident

Hofstra University welcomes Emma Pelletier of Lynn, who has joined our dynamic community of more than 11,000 students from around the world who are dedicated to civic engagement, academic excellence, and becoming leaders in their communities and their careers. We can’t wait to see all the great things Emma will do as a #HUWorldChanger!

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016). Our campus is a leafy oasis just a quick train ride away from New York City and all its cultural, recreational and professional opportunities. We offer small classes and personal attention, with the resources, technology and facilities of a large university. Students can choose from more than 165 undergraduate program options and 175 graduate program options in the liberal arts and sciences, education, health professions and human services, the Peter S. Kalikow School of Government, Public Policy and International Affairs, the Fred DeMatteis School of Engineering and Applied Science, the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, the Maurice A. Deane School of Law, the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies, and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. Hofstra University is a dynamic community of 11,000 students from around the world who are dedicated to civic engagement, academic excellence and becoming leaders in their communities and their careers.