Seventy-five runners competed in the Lynn Athletic Club’s Beat The Tide Road Race Sunday at Nahant Beach.

Warren MacPhail of Winthrop, cross country and track coach at Fisher College, was the winner of the 3.2.-mile course on Nahant Beach in a time of 20:11.

Race champion Warren MacPhail and fellow competitors Gina Gallo, Artie Gray, Paul Caruccio, and Ana Martin, pictured at the Beat The Tide Road Sunday at Nahant Beach.

Bob Levine of the Lynn Athletic Club welcomed runners as they crossed the finish line.