Mask up as We Approach Winter

The wonderful weather we enjoyed for much of this past weekend certainly was welcome as we approach the darker and colder days that lie ahead.

However, make no mistake about it: Winter is coming, and so is the need for all of us to be extra-vigilant about taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of ourselves and our loved ones in the months ahead.

This means that wearing masks, not gathering in large groups, and always maintaining physical distancing become crucial measures that all of us easily can follow in order to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

We were struck by a statistic from the CDC that we saw the other day concerning the state of Arizona. COVID-19 cases in Arizona spiked 151% after a statewide stay-at-home order expired, but then dropped precipitously by 75% after local mask mandates were put into effect.

Each of us has the ability to stay safe amidst a pandemic if we just follow a few simple rules — wearing masks, avoiding crowds, washing our hands frequently, and staying at least six feet apart from others when out in public.

Admittedly, this is not an ideal way to lead our lives. But with 215,000 of our fellow Americans already dead, the only way we can avoid doubling that number in the months ahead is if we adhere to these common-sense measures at all times.