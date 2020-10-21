City of Lynn COVID-19 Update

The Lynn Public Health Department has confirmed that as of today, the number of active, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is 377 with 25 new cases today. 4,836 Lynn residents have recovered and 122 have died. The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Lynn since March 21, 2020, including those who have died and recovered, is 5,335. Please visit the City of Lynn COVID-19 Data Dashboard which is updated daily.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MA-DPH) is conducting a survey to hear from communities so that it can better help people through the COVID-19 crisis. By taking the survey, you can help find new solutions to community problems, and give MA-DPH the information they need to take action and support the communities that need it most. Anyone who is 14 years old or older can participate in the survey here: www.mass.gov/COVIDsurvey until October 30th.

Stop the Spread Initiative Testing have been extended until December 31st

Please visit http://www.ci.lynn.ma.us/covid19/resources.shtml#p7GPc1_2 for more information on how you can get a free COVID-19 test in the City of Lynn until December 31st.

We will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 through the City website (www.lynnma.gov), social media, and the Smart 911 emergency notification system (sign up at www.smart911.com).

Actualización de COVID-19 de la ciudad de Lynn del 21 de octubre de 2020.

El Departamento de Salud Pública de Lynn ha confirmado que a partir de hoy, el número de casos activos, confirmados positivos de COVID-19 es 377 con 25 casos nuevos hoy. 4,836 residentes de Lynn se han recuperado y 122 se han muerto. El número total de casos positivos confirmados de COVID-19 en Lynn desde el 21 de marzo de 2020, incluyendo los que murieron y se recuperaron, es 5,335. Por favor, visite el nuevo registro de data de COVID-19 de la ciudad de Lynn que se actualiza diariamente.

El Departamento de Salud Pública de Massachusetts (MA-DPH) está llevando a cabo una encuesta para escuchar a las comunidades y así poder ayudar mejor a las personas durante la crisis de COVID-19. Al realizar la encuesta, puede ayudar a encontrar nuevas soluciones a los problemas de la comunidad y brindar a MA-DPH la información que necesitan para actuar y apoyar a las comunidades que más lo necesitan. Cualquier persona mayor de 14 años participar en la encuesta aquí: www.mass.gov/COVIDsurvey hasta el 30 de octubre.

Las pruebas de la iniciativa de Stop the Spread se han extendido hasta el 31 de diciembre

Visite http://www.ci.lynn.ma.us/covid19/resources.shtml#p7GPc1_2 para obtener más información sobre cómo puede obtener una prueba de COVID-19 gratuita en la ciudad de Lynn hasta el 31 de diciembre.

Continuaremos brindando actualizaciones periódicas sobre COVID-19 a través del sitio web de la Ciudad (www.lynnma.gov), las redes sociales y el sistema de notificación de emergencia Smart 911 (regístrese enwww.smart911.com).