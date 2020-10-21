LEHS’s John and Abigail Adams Scholarship Recipients Announced

Lynn English High School is proud to announce that 122 students in the Class of 2021 received the John & Abigail Adams Scholarship from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The John and Abigail Adams Scholarship provides a tuition waiver for eight semesters of undergraduate education at a Massachusetts state college or university. Massachusetts public high school students are eligible for the scholarship when they score at theAdvanced performance level on one of the three high school state assessment tests in ELA, Mathematics, or STE (Biology, Chemistry, Introductory Physics, or Technology/Engineering); and score at the Proficient level or higher on the remaining two high school state assessment tests; and have combined scores from the three tests that place them in the top 25 percent of students in the graduating class in their district. Principal Tessie Mower congratulates these students and the teachers who helped them achieve this success!

Malaz Abdelrahman, Victoria Aguilar, Roberto Aguirre, Marvelous Akande, Jack Anderson, Robyn Barrios, Yonattan Bisono, Kevin Biv, Jazmin Bonilla Perez, Khoa Bui, Arryanna Chan, Lina Chan, Yadira Chavez, Kevin Chavez Romero, Noelle Cote, Ryan Curley, Abraham Del Cid, Fernando Deleon, Ayanna Detamphayvanh, Vicente Elias Gutierrez, Ashley Fajardo, Afifa Farjana, Blessing Fayiah, Abner Feliciano Barrera, Erignacio Fermin Perez, Ashley Folan, Tyler Furlong, Charlie Gamboa, Jacquelyn, Garcia Estrada, Ksena Gaskin, Tyler Generazzo, Jason Gomez, Alejandra Gomez-Guzman, Daniel Gonzalez Arias, Kath Gravenhorst Picazza, Santiago Grijalva, Victoria Guerrero Blanco, Nanima Guerrier, Prinsesa Guzman, Haitem Haloui, Geneliz Herrera, Shakib Idris, Alexis Irawandi, Cameron Isbel, Jacob Johansson, Richard Johnson, Jasmine Jordan, Tyler Kebreau, Ali Khamis, Jeffrey Krische Merida, Leakhena La, Nyah Lalimarmo, Jerry Lam, Emeline Lejeune, Heber Lopez, Marcoantonio Lopez, Amy Lopez Esteban, Anthony Lora Laboy, Jenny Ly, Michelle Macphail, Vanessa Magulas, Fenix Marquez Figueroa, Nicholas Meas, Michael Merida Garcia, Nicholas Messina, Gevork Mirzoyan, Julian Mota, Afsa Nafe, Alyx Nelson, Elizabeth Neptune, Leakhana Ngeth, Danny Nguyen, Lisa Nguyen, Tracy Nguyen, Michelle Nolasco, Aila Ogresevic, Steven Ordonez, Victory Otaru, Victoria Palardy, Jayson Pari, Samantha Parker, Nand Patel, Jayden Patrick, Soleda Peralta Dominguez, Jeremiah Perjuste, Anna Phelan, Jaleo Potts, Carlos Prudencio, Natalie Ramirez, Bryan Reyes Castro, Kelvin Robles Dubon, Lisany Rodriguez, Marjorie Rodriguez, Julissa Romero-Palomares, Ambar Rudas-Garcia, Salwan Sabil, Safwan Samir, Teryn Sanchez, Ryan Sansone, Valentina Santelises, Sabrin Sefa, Fatima Shulrosas, Damion Sok, Lydia Splaine, Victoria Stanley, Cole Story, Taina Tavarez-Reyes, Anthony Timmons, Massiel Tolentino, Joshua Transtamar, Julaiska Trinidad, Albieris Vargas, Zachary Vega, Jocelyn Villanueva, Leslie Villanueva, Veronica Vong, Ryan Walker, William Whalen, Aryanna Wlodkowski and Ana Yanes