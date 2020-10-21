Voting Has Begun!

Thanks to the early voting laws, every registered voter in Massachusetts has the opportunity to cast their ballot for the upcoming Presidential election in the two weeks prior to Election Day itself, Tuesday, November 3.

Although the exact locations and times for early voting will vary in each municipality, the bottom line is that every city and town across the state will offer early voting through Friday, October 30, including this upcoming weekend.

Every voter should check their local clerk’s web site for the locations and voting hours because they will vary in each city and town. However, every city and town will offer multiple opportunities to vote in person through October 30 without the hassles of long lines, bad weather, or inconvenient times, which are especially important considerations for all of us amidst the pandemic.

We would note that even if you requested and received a ballot in the mail, you still can vote early in-person if you feel uncomfortable about dropping your ballot in a mailbox.

In short: There is no excuse for failing to vote — so do it!