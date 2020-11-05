Hoffman to Hold Tribute to Coach Douglas Mullins

Lynn TV-15 sportscaster John Hoffman will host a tribute broadcast for Lynn English baseball coach Douglas Mullins, who passed away on Oct. 17 following a courageous battle against cancer.

Hoffman said he first met Doug Mullins while he was a student-athlete at Lynn Classical High School. He remembers personally congratulating Doug when he was named as the head coach at English and how enthusiastic Doug was about taking over the Bulldogs’ baseball program.

“Doug wasn’t just a baseball coach to his players, he was a father figure to all those kids,” said Hoffman. “He helped out a lot of people. Nobody ever had a bad word to say about him. He was a very personable, well-liked gentleman. He was a very good baseball coach and an even better person. He will be missed by the entire community. You just don’t replace people like that.”

Hoffman will be videotaping interviews for “A Tribute To Doug Mullins” show Saturday at Fraser Field. Among Doug’s friends and associates expected to participate in the broadcast are former Lynn English baseball coach Joe Caponigro, Lynn Classical head baseball coach Mike Zukowski, former Classical teammate Eric McGrath, English Director of Athletics Dick Newton, and English Vice Principal Gary Molea.