MBTA Face Covering Enforcement Now in Effect

The MBTA announced face-covering enforcement efforts effective, Nov. 6, pursuant to the revised Executive Order issued on Nov. 2.

The revised Executive Order applies to any person over the age of five who is in a place open to the public, and expressly requires masks or face coverings worn over the nose and mouth when using public transportation. Mask use by children 2 years of age and up to the age of five is encouraged but also at the discretion of the child’s parent or guardian.

The revised Executive Order effective Nov. 6 authorizes Transit Police to enforce the Order onboard MBTA vehicles and within the system by issuing a civil fine up to $300 per violation.

The MBTA has issued internal guidance to its employees consistent with the revised Executive Order. Customers observed not wearing a face mask or covering will first be reminded of the Executive Order. If the unmasked customer does not immediately put on a mask or face covering following the reminder, the observation will be reported to the Operations Control Center, who will report and coordinate next steps with Transit Police.

The revised Executive Order includes an exemption for individuals with certain medical conditions, but does not require a person who is so exempt to produce documentation of their condition.

