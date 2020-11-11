Summertime in November; Gannon Golfers Take Advantage of Warm Weather

The temperatures have been in the 70s all week and that’s been great news for Gannon Head Golf Professional David Sibley and all the golfers who enjoy the game at Lynn’s fabulous municipal course.

As staff and players continued to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, it’s been a busy week at Gannon.

“We are busy – yes, sir,” said Sibley with a smile.

Lynn MBTA Garage colleagues Michael Clooney and Matt Murphy enjoyed an 18-hole round of golf at Gannon on Monday.

“It’s amazing, just a great feeling to be out here golfing in November,” said Clooney, a Lynn resident. “I couldn’t have spent my day better. The course was in beautiful shape.”

Murphy said following the Oct. 30 snowstorm he wasn’t sure there would be additional days of golf this season.

“After getting all that snow and rain, it’s very nice to be playing golf,” said Murphy. “I had a great day at Gannon today as I always do.”

Gannon’s opening day this season was delayed for six weeks until May because of the pandemic. Thanks to a warm and sunny summer and infrequent rain, golfers were able to visit the course every day.

Gannon held its annual tournaments, including the prestigious Men’s and Women’s Club Championships. The winners not only get bragging rights as the No. 1 golfer, but their names are engraved on the championship plaque forever. John Boland won his third men’s title while Jane Fiste won her first women’s title to join former champions like the great Tara Johnson on the board inside the Gannon clubhouse.

Sibley said golfing at Gannon will continue through November and perhaps beyond if Mother Nature continues to send more warm days to Boston.

“It’s all weather-driven,” said Sibley. “We’ll do what we can to keep it going but we want to make sure we don’t go too far and the golf course gets damaged. Our fairways are lined with oak trees and our maintenance staff is doing a great job to keep up with the leaves, but It’s a constant battle.”

Sibley, who is winding down his seventh season as Head Professional, had a strong season himself as a player competing in New England PGA Section Professional events, including a couple of top-10 finishes.

As for this weekend’s Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Sibley is predicting a break-through performance from 27-year-old Xander Schauffele to win the first major of his career.