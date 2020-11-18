Boston Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ To Air on NBC10 Boston

For the first time, Boston Ballet will bring Mikko Nissinen’s “The Nutcracker” to homes across New England through a broadcast partnership with NBC10 Boston. The beloved holiday ballet will be broadcasted as a one-hour special excerpted from the 2019 production, with featured narration by Hoda Kotb (“Today”) and Colton Bradford (NBC10 Boston’s “The Hub”) as Drosselmeier. The broadcast also features local talent, NBC10 Boston’s JC Monahan and Telemundo’s Grace Gómez and Miguel García. “The Nutcracker” will air on NBC10 Boston starting Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m., with encore airings and on-demand viewing opportunities on NBC10 Boston, NECN and Spanish-language Telemundo. It will also be available free of charge on bostonballet.org for a limited time.

Nissinen’s “The Nutcracker” is “an immediate plunge into theatrical splendor that seems to follow audiences right out the door at the ballet’s end.” (Karen Campbell, The Boston Globe) This version of the classic tale, created for Boston Ballet in 2012, is one of the largest builds the Company has ever done, engaging craftspeople from across the United States. Acclaimed, award winning scenic and costume designer Robert Perdziola illustrated more than 40 sketches that were transformed into the production’s larger-than-life sets that range from calm, subtle colors in the Act I party scene to vibrant colors in Act II’s Nutcracker Kingdom. The production also incorporated more than 350 beautifully intricate costumes, designed by Perdziola. Lighting design is by renowned Finnish designer Mikki Kunttu. The Boston Ballet Orchestra, the second largest musical organization in New England, led by Boston Ballet Music Director Mischa Santora, performs Tchaikovsky’s renowned score. Mikko Nissinen’s “The Nutcracker” is sponsored by Primark. Additional support is provided by Hood Eggnog and PNC Bank.

When to watch:

•Saturday, November 28 at 7 pm on NBC10 Boston

•Sunday, November 29 at 7 pm on NECN

•Saturday, December 5 at 11 am on Telemundo

•Friday, December 25 at 5 pm on Telemundo

•Friday, December 25 at 7 pm on NBC10 Boston