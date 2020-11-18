City of Lynn COVID-19 Update: November 16

The Lynn Public Health Department has confirmed that as of today, the number of active, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is 1,098 with 117 new cases today. 5,615 Lynn residents have recovered and 128 have died. The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Lynn since March 21, 2020, including those who have died and recovered, is 6,841. Please visit the City of Lynn COVID-19 Data Dashboard which is updated daily.

Stop the Spread Initiative Testing have been extended until December 31st

• Fallon Ambulance offers testing at the following locations. Walk up Only:

Parking lot at Lynn English High School

Mon – Sat from 8:00am until 2:00pm

o Parking Lot behind Fire Station at 725 Western Ave, off of Federal Street

§ Mon – Sat 12:00pm-6:00pm

o Residents who have been tested for COVID-19 through Fallon Ambulance can call 617-765-0176 with any questions related to your COVID-19 test results.

· Call Lynn Community Health Center (781)-581-3900 to make a COVID-19 test appointment at 9 Buffum Street location

Please visit http://www.ci.lynn.ma.us/covid19/resources.shtml#p7GPc1_2 for more information on how you can get a free COVID-19 test in the City of Lynn until December 31st.

We will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 through the City website (www.lynnma.gov), social media, and the Smart 911 emergency notification system (sign up at www.smart911.com).