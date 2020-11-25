A Thanksgiving Tradition Continues At Brothers Deli

Restaurant owner George Markos will be continuing his annual tradition of giving away free turkey dinners on Thanksgiving at Brothers Deli, 41 Market St.

George Markos, owner of brother’s Deli, will be giving away free Thanksgiving dinners at his popular restaurant. It is the 27th year that Markos has hosted the event.

Markos and his staff will be distributing the dinners to guests outside the front doors of the restaurant due to COVID-19 restrictions. In the past 26 years of the event, guests were able to enjoy their meals at booths and tables inside the restaurant.

“We’ll be hosting it as we do every year but people will not be able to come inside the restaurant and sit down,” said Markos. “We’re going to be giving out the dinners at the door. We’re doing it this way for the safety of our guests and our staff. We’re taking these precautions because of the coronavirus.”

Markos said residents can stop by for their free dinners from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “If people come early, we’ll be ready,” said Markos.

The traditional Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, and cranberry sauce. “I haven’t figured out what the dessert will be, but we’ll have something good for the people.”

Markos said he’s happy to be able to bring joy to residents on the holiday.

“The people are golden,” said Markos. “I can’t ask for anything better than to have the support of my customers in the community. I don’t think anybody can have it as good as I have it with the people I have around me.”

Markos said business has been down during the pandemic. His restaurant, a well-known breakfast hub for Lynn luminaries gathering to discuss the issues of the day, is abiding by the six-foot guidelines with roughly half the tables closed to provide for social distancing.

“Business is picking up but it’s not 100 percent,” said Markos. “A lot of people are ordering takeout.”

Markos, 61, came to the United States from Greece in 1975 and could not speak any English. Five years later, he opened a restaurant and has been in business for 40 years. He is a true immigrant success story.

George Markos and his wife, Eva Markos, have two children, George and Alexandra and two grandchildren, George and Phillipos (Phillip).

Because of COVID-19, George hasn’t been able to visit his grandson Philip, who was born seven months ago. “I see him on Facetime. I hope to see him soon. I feel so sad that I haven’t been able to see my second grandson.”

Markos said he is looking forward to seeing many of his Lynn friends at Brothers on Thanksgiving. “In these difficult times, we need to stand together and get through this together,” said Markos.

Markos offered his personal Thanksgiving greetings to Lynners.

“I just want to wish everybody a happy Thanksgiving and for everybody to be safe,” he said.