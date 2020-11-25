Town of Nahant Designated as Medium Risk Community for COVID-19

The Board of Health reports that the Town of Nahant has seen a rise in positive COVID-19 cases recently, resulting in an increased risk designation from the Commonwealth.

According to the public health data released on Thursday, Nov. 19, the town’s designation is now “yellow” indicating medium risk in the community. Residents are urged to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public and limit their interactions with anyone who lives outside of their household, especially as Thanksgiving approaches next week.

The Town of Nahant had previously been in the high risk category last month, and was elevated to medium from low risk with today’s report.

According to today’s data, there have been 17 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Nahant over the past two weeks. Nahant’s average daily incidence rate, which the state uses to calculate risk determinations, has risen to 37.6 per 100,000 residents.

Under state guidelines, Nahant will remain in its current phase of reopening unless it is elevated into the high risk category and remains there for three consecutive weeks.

Get Tested

Massachusetts’ Stop the Spread testing initiative remains ongoing, and Nahant residents are encouraged to get tested regardless of symptoms in order to better know their COVID-19 status. The closest Stop the Spread testing sites are located in Lynn. For information about testing availability nearby through the Stop the Spread initiative,click here.

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing is available for Nahant residents at the St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 248 Nahant Road, in Nahant on Nov. 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and, beginning Dec. 2, on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing is also available available Monday through Friday from 2:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon at the First Congregational Church, 40 Monument Ave, in Swampscott.

Thanksgiving Travel Strongly Discouraged

The CDC and Mass Department of Public Health strongly urge against traveling for Thanksgiving next week.

The Commonwealth’s travel restrictions remain in effect and require that all visitors from states other than Vermont and Hawaii quarantine for 14 days upon arrival or produce a negative test result from a sample taken within 72 hours of arrival. Travelers arriving after 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, from New Hampshire and Maine will be subject to those restrictions as well. For complete information on the travel order, click here.

Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

COVID-19 prevention tips from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health include:

• Remember that an infected individual can spread COVID-19 before they have symptoms, which is why social distancing, maintaining a minimum of 6 feet from others, is critical.

• Those who must go out are urged to:

Avoid gathering in groups

Maintain 6 feet from people outside your household

Do not shake hands or hug

Wash your hands often

• Those who are at a high risk for COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 and with underlying health conditions, are advised to stay home and avoid non-essential tasks and errands

• Wear a mask in indoor and outdoor spaces where social distancing from people outside your household is not possible. This does not apply to those under the age of two and with underlying health conditions.

• Face coverings should:

Cover the nose and mouth

Fit snugly and comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with either ties or ear loops

Permit breathing without difficulty

Be able to be washed and machine dried without damage. Face masks should be washed regularly depending on the amount of use.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and symptoms, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website here and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health website here.

Additional information regarding the Town of Nahant’s response to COVID-19 can be found online at NahantCOVID19.com.

Nahant residents with questions may additionally contact the Nahant Board of Health at 781-581-0088.