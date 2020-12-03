News Lynn Photo Club Donates Meals To My Brother’s Table by Journal Staff • December 3, 2020 • 0 Comments Greater Lynn Photographic Association donated $2,000.00 in prepared food from Spinelli’s for My Brother’s Table – This kind gesture developed from cancelled banquets to be held at Spinelli’s in Lynnfield; photo association membership unanimously decided to donate the deposit money toward meals to benefit My Brother’s Table. Jake Mosser, Ken Jordan, John McGrath, and Rick Cloran. Greater Lynn Photo Chairman Rick Cloran explained, “The association had arranged their annual Christmas banquet last year at Spinelli’s; however a snow storm postponed it. We decided to roll it over toward the June banquet. Since Covid-19 arrived and knowing it was not safe to have a banquet, we asked Spinelli’s to roll it over for a 2020 Christmas banquet. At this time with Covid-19 spiking, another option was arranged with Spinelli’s to donate prepared meals and to distribute the food at My Brother’s Table.” Volunteers making sandwiches: Dan Ryan, John Sims, and Melissa Gordon with two othervolunteers.