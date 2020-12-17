Lynn City Hall Was Closed Dec. 15 – 16

Due to several positive COVID-19 cases recently reported among City of Lynn employees, Lynn City Hall was closed on Tuesday, December 15 and 16, out of an abundance of caution for full scale cleaning and sanitation. All appointments scheduled with City Hall staff for was cancelled. Please contact the respective department to reschedule any appointments.

City Hall staff continued to work remotely during that time so that city operations could continue.

We will provide any updates as soon as they are available.

Stop the Spread Initiative Testing have been extended until December 31st

Please visit http://www.ci.lynn.ma.us/covid19/resources.shtml#p7GPc1_2 for more information on how you can get a free COVID-19 test in the City of Lynn until December 31st.

We will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 through the City website (www.lynnma.gov), social media, and the Smart 911 emergency notification system (sign up at www.smart911.com).