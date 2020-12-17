Lynn Featured in ‘Jeopardy!’ Question

The City of Lynn was mentioned in a “Jeopardy!” question during last Thursday’s edition of the popular game show.

Under the category, “Very Puritanical,” host Alex Trebek said, “Trot trot to Boston, trot trot to Lynn, those were two cities in this colony founded in 1630 by Puritans.

The correct response was: What is Massachusetts Bay Colony?

Lynn “Jeopardy!” fans have been watching the final shows under the masterful guidance of Alex Trebek. Recognized as one of the greatest game show hosts in television history, Mr. Trebek died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80 after a battle against cancer. He was the host of Jeopardy! for 36 years. Mr. Trebek’s last show will air on Christmas Day.