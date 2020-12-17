Small Businesses Can Enhance Employees’ Supervisory Skills

North Shore Community College’s (NSCC) Corporate and Professional Education Division has been awarded $98,000 from the Baker-Polito administration to provide training in Supervisory/Leadership Skills. The grant is funded by the Small Business Direct Access Program from the Workforce Training Fund and will be implemented through the college’s Corporate Training Solutions (CTS) Department.

The Workforce Training Fund is a program of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and is administered by Commonwealth Corporation, a quasi-public state agency that fosters partnerships between industry, education, and workforce organizations.

In the Small Business Direct Access Program, Commonwealth Corporation competitively awards grants to qualified training organizations to fund seats in high-demand training for employees from hundreds of small Massachusetts businesses. Participating businesses simply enroll employees in available courses and send employees to training that is completed on company time.

Dr. Dianne Palter Gill, Dean of NSCC’s Corporate and Professional Education Division, commented on receiving the news of the grant. “The college is so pleased to have been awarded this grant to be able to provide our area businesses and their employees the opportunity to increase their productivity by improving their skills. This free program has proven to provide new opportunities for our region’s workforce.”

NSCC has offered this program for over four years and has served 88 unique companies with more than 500 employees participating.

NSCC’s Essential Skills for Supervisors Program is a free, ten-module, 30-hour training that will instruct participants on effective supervisory skills in areas such as time management, delegation, effective communications, employee performance management, and labor laws. The program will run from February-June 2021 and all programs will be delivered remotely. https://tinyurl.com/ycura7t5

Any company with less than 100 employees, pays into the unemployment fund and is in good financial standing with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will be able to enroll employees through the program, based on availability. Businesses that have more than 100 employees can apply for an Express Grant, and if approved, will be reimbursed 50% of the cost.

For more information, please contact Elaine Champagne at [email protected]