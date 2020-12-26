COVID-19 Express Testing Site to Open Dec. 23

Special To The Journal

The Project Beacon COVID-19 Express Testing Site at the Blossom Street Extension was scheduled to open Wednesday, December 23, after set-up delays caused by last week’s snowstorm. The site will be run by Project Beacon which specializes in high-volume appointment only testing through at least March 31.

Due to the one-day delay of the opening of the high-capacity express testing Project Beacon site, the “Stop the Spread” testing sites located at Lynn English High School and behind the Western Avenue Lynn Fire Station have been extended another week and will now hold their last full day of testing on Monday, January 4.

The Lynn Community Health Center testing site will continue to remain open by appointment and walk-up through March 31. Due to the holidays, all four testing sites will be closed starting at noon on December 23 and completely on December 24 and 25, and again be closed starting at noon on December 30 and then completely on December 31 and January. Please check with City of Lynn COVID- 19 Resources Testing page for the most up to date information at: https://www.lynnma.gov/covid19/resources.shtml As previously announced, the Project Beacon Express Testing Site at the Blossom Street Extension parking lot, commonly known as the Lynn Ferry Terminal, will have the capacity to perform up to 2,000 tests per day once the site reaches full capacity in early January.

Residents will be able to schedule their test appointment in advance, drive up to the site at their assigned time, be tested from the comfort of their car, and receive their results within 24 hours. There will be no pedestrian, walk-up access allowed at this site. For all Massachusetts residents, there is no cost for this test, no health insurance is required, and you will not be asked about your immigration status. “I am glad that Lynn was selected for one of the four express testing sites being established across the Commonwealth. This new site at the Blossom Street Extension, along with maintaining the critical Downtown site at the Lynn Community Health Center, will expand our testing capacity and allow our residents to receive test results back more quickly to assist our Public Health officials in identifying COVID positive cases to stop the spread sooner,” said Mayor Thomas McGee.

“We expect this appointment-based system to be a faster process overall for our residents who will no longer need to wait in long lines to be tested making it as easy as possible to access a test as we continue to take a multi-pronged approach to fight this virus.” Residents can create an account, make appointments, and view their test results all through one, online platform for the Project Beacon COVID-19 Express Testing site at the Blossom Street Extension by visiting app.beacontesting.com. If you have questions about getting tested or issues regarding appointments or results at Project Beacon, please go to www.mass.gov/express-testing, call Project Beacon’s Call Center at 617-741-7310, or email at [email protected]

Appointments will become available several days in advance at a time. In the event of a City of Lynn snow emergency, testing may be cancelled or limited based on the weather conditions. Please check the City of Lynn website at www.lynnma.gov for information about possible testing cancellations due to inclement weather.