News Happy Birthday by Journal Staff • December 26, 2020 • 0 Comments Past Grand Night Salvy Tavernese of the Knights of Columbus received a surprise 80th Birthday greeting from many friends and family members as a 30 vehicles caravan tooted horns, showing Birthday signs, and waving colorful Birthday balloons Birthday Boy, Salvy, who turned 80 years old, was totally amazed seeing so many cars drive by him. He said, “I had no idea what my family planned for me. I am so thankful for everyone extending a Birthday greeting to me.” Shown above Tavernese Family Grandchildren: Nicole, Dennis, and Anthony; Dennis and Salvy’s daughter, Angela; Karen, Marc, and Salvy Jr.