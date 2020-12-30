A New Leader of English Soccer: Abby Driscoll Continues Family’s Coaching Tradition

If you’ve followed North Shore sports for many years, you know that the name “Driscoll” is synonymous with greatness in coaching. The late Bob Driscoll was described as “a North Shore hockey coaching legend” by the Salem News.

Mr. Driscoll coached hockey at Masconomet Regional for 33 seasons, directed the Cape Ann Hockey School, and was inducted into the Mass. Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame.

Abby Driscoll is the new head coach of the Lynn English High School girls soccer team.

Though he also coached in other sports, John Driscoll is most recognized as the former head football coach at Northeast Regional where he made the Golden Knights’ program a perennial contender in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.

But more importantly, John and his late brother, Bob, who were both teachers at Northeast Regional, prepared their students and athletes exceptionally well for their college careers, their jobs, and their lives. Many of the Driscoll-coached graduates have become coaches and youth sports leaders themselves.

The Driscoll brothers’ niece, Abby Driscoll, like her cousins, Dan (400 career ice hockey wins at Berkshire School) Stephen (Bishop Fenwick boys varsity lacrosse), and Bridget (Lynn English girls soccer) will be continuing the family’s esteemed tradition in the coaching ranks.

Lynn English Director of Athletics Dick Newton announced last week that Abby Driscoll will be the new head coach of the English girls soccer team. She had been an assistant varsity coach on Ed McNeil’s staff for the past four seasons. Driscoll, 32, is optimistic about the future of the program. “Many of our soccer players compete in multiple sports, so they have the dedication and drive,” said Driscoll. “I’m just hoping we can turn that into a dedication toward soccer.”

The new coach also believes that the move to the Greater Boston League this fall is “perfect timing” for her program. English will play some of the GBL schools in the “Fall 2” season. “I think with the girls that are returning to the team, and knowing their athletic ability and dedication, I think we have a good shot at having a great season,” said Driscoll. “Hopefully, we can we abide by the protocols in the “Fall 2” season.

But I’m hopeful that when we’re able to play, that we can be pretty successful based on whom we have on the team.” Abby Driscoll began her playing career in the Lynn Youth Soccer program. One of her youth soccer coaches was her father, David Driscoll, a prominent attorney (Her mother, Roseanne Driscoll is a teacher at Lynn Classical High School). Abby graduated in 2006 from St. Mary’s High School where she was a four-year varsity player and a team captain.

She continued her education at Salve Regina University and is currently a teacher in the Lynn public school system. Abby said she is “really grateful” to Mr. Newton for giving her the opportunity to be the head soccer coach at English. “He’s been a great support system and super helpful to me, especially along the way,” said Abby. “As a new head coach, there’s obviously a lot that I need to learn and he’s been really helpful in that way.” As for carrying on the proud Driscoll heritage in high school sports and academics, Abby said, “I just think I had a great example set for me and I’m really excited to have my own opportunity at Lynn English.”