Councillor Brian LaPierre Has Been a Huge Jeopardy! Fan for Many Years

Lynn Councilor-at-Large Brian LaPierre has been a fan of the game show Jeopardy! since his years in high school.

So it was with a touch of sadness and appreciation that the well-known Lynn resident sat down with his family last Friday night to watch legendary host Alex Trebek’s final show.

Mr. Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy! for 36 years, died on Nov. 8, 2020 following a battle against pancreatic cancer.

“The montage tribute that they did for him at the end of the show was great,” said LaPierre. “You see him through the years. He had quite a personality.”

Brian LaPierre watched the Jan. 8 show with his wife, Kelly (Curtin) LaPierre, a Lynn schoolteacher, and their two sons, Owen LaPierre, and Dylan LaPierre.

“I’ve been watching Jeopardy! my whole life,” said Brian LaPierre. “As long as Alex Trebek has hosted the show, I’ve been watching the show. It’s always been 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. It was appointment television. At first, it was my mom and dad and me and now it’s transcended into me, Kelly, and the boys. It’s a generational thing.”

LaPierre, 47, said he especially enjoyed Mr. Trebek’s banter with the contestants at the beginning at the show.

“I would say he’s the consummate professional of game show hosts,” said LaPierre. “He epitomizes how you should be making things entertaining and the format of the show is great. I liked his back-and-forth with the announcer, Johnny Gilbert, too.”

LaPierre said his wife, Kelly, “always comes up with a lot of answers” as they watch the show. Her best categories are literature, history, and geography, but ‘sports’ is her go-to category. I’m more of the food-and-drink category and I can hold my own in politics. My favorite category is ‘Potent Potables.’’

LaPierre said he and his family will continue to watch Jeopardy! Ken Jennings, the all-time Jeopardy! champion, has been the guest host this week and has excelled in the role.

Meanwhile with a nod to the great Alex Trebek:

Answer: This popular Lynn public official, who topped the ticket in two of his three previous runs for office, has announced that he will be a candidate for re-election in 2021.

Question: Who is Brian LaPierre?